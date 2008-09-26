Do you think the original KITT's dashboard was so overloaded with useless indicators and LEDs so dumbstastically stupid that it made The Hoff look like a Physics Nobel Prize in leather pants? Then you still haven't seen this. Can anybody please tell us what the hell is the number in the middle of that christmas tree dashboard means?
Dude's KITT-Modded Car Apparently Does 550KPH While Parked
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.