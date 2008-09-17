Much like Master/Blaster, the Mad Max villain which consisted of a gigantic retarded guy with a smart little midget on its back, the Sharp Aquos BD-HDv22 combines the smart and the stupid in one bulky package. How so? Well, it's a combination of a Blu-ray player/recorder and a VHS player/recorder. No, not DVD, VHS. You know, just in case you want to convert your collection of movies taped off HBO from the early 90s you have in a box in your basement to Blu-ray. How much will this monstrosity cost you, what with its decades-spanning techs brutally crammed together? $US1,100, due to be released on October 20th. I'll take two! [CrunchGear via Boing Boing Gadgets]
Dual Blu-ray/VHS Player is 50% Obsolete Out of the Box
