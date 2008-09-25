Drum Kit Shirt Turns You Into a Robotic Bobby McFerrin

Remember the '80s? You know, the decade that playing a beat on your chest passed as music? Just me? Wow...I am getting old. Anyway, you can relive those days with a high-tech upgrade thanks to this electronic drum kit shirt from Think Geek. That's right, you can actually play seven different drum sounds through a built-in speaker by tapping on different areas of the shirt. As you can see in the video, the effect is awesome—but the whole thing has reminded me of Bobby McFerrin, which has reminded me of that God-awful Don't Worry Be Happy song, which is now deeply entrenched in my head. Damn you, Bobby McFerrin...damn you to hell. [Think Geek]