Drowned iPhone 3G Reincarnated as Beautiful Fishing Lure

It's the circle of life, really: man drops iPhone in river while fishing, iPhone dies, iPhone is torn apart, iPhone becomes fishing lure, iPhone catches dinner. Life goes on.

"Seeing it was the river that took it from me, it's gonna at least catch me some fish," says Maker Captain Ahab (perfection in a handle). He used the screen polishing cloth for the body, the USB logicboard connector for the legs, touchscreen interface wires for the head and wings, and various other harvested components to craft this beauty. Now the next step is finding a pond full of fanboy fish. [Fly Addict Forums via MAKE]