Drive Your Virtual Porsche With An Official Wheel

You'd have to really enjoy Gran Turismo to go out and buy the Porsche 911 Turbo Wheel for PS3 and PC. Not that it's a bad product - from the specs it looks like a pretty impressive gaming wheel. The 300mm wheel has got all the bells and whistles, from adjustable force feedback to wireless pedals and two gearsticks (sequential and 6+1 speed H-pattern).
But alongside it's leather trimmings and Porsche badges comes a Porsche-like pricetag of $500. That's almost as much as the cost of a PS3, and double the price of other gaming wheels that do a similar job (although admittedly they lack some of the finer features.) Still, I'm sure some of you are excited by the idea of driving your virtual Porsche with a "Porsche" branded wheel, so know that you can pick this up from Dick Smith Powerhouse, The Gamesmen or Techbuy.
Sydney, Australia - September 8, 2008 - Home Entertainment Suppliers P/L (HES) announced today the Australian release of the new Porsche 911 Turbo Wheel for Playstation 3 and PC.
Available through Dick Smith Powerhouse stores and a selected number of independent retailers, the Porsche 911 wheel combines the original reproduction of a hand stitched 911 leather steering wheel, with the latest wireless and force feedback technology to give you the ultimate driving experience.
"We are proud to distribute such an exciting product for racing game fans in Australia", said David Robles, Business Development Manager for HES. "The Porsche 911 Turbo Wheel is the closest thing many of us will come to driving the real thing, and the level of realism provided by the wheel is simply outstanding", said Robles.
Full Features of the Porsche 911 Turbo Wheel:
Original Porsche 911 Turbo steering wheel design Licensed by Porsche Lizenz- und Handelsgesellschaft mbH Authentic metal Porsche logo on the wheel Hand stitched leather wheel manufactured according to Porsche quality standards Compatible with Playstation 3 and PC (all games which support Force Feedback wheels) 6+1 Speed H-pattern gear stick with realistic shifting feel Additional exchangeable sequential gear stick included Wireless pedals with 100+ hours of battery life (low battery warning on display and optional power supply cable for simulators) Realistic clutch pedal with declining resistance Pressure sensitive brake emulation with soft-stop 300 millimeter diameter wheel Interchangeable gear sticks that can be mounted on the left or right hand side Adjustable turning angle that can be set to 900°, 360°, 180° or in 1° steps Strong table clamps with quick release, special non-slip rubber pads, and Velcro strips on the pedals to keep everything in place. Integrated nuts allow the strong fixation to a gaming cockpit Attachable lap wings and the attachment of the gear sticks to the wheel allow for comfortable game play in the living room without the use of a table Illuminated button symbols that switch automatically between Playstation and PC Powerful Mabuchi RS 550 motor as used in RC cars delivers extra strong force feedback effects Includes two additional Force Feedback actuators within the wheel to simulate motor vibrations Extra smooth and silent belt drive without mechanical dead zone High resolution wheel sensor Tuning functions with LED display, capable of saving up to 5 wheel set-ups Adjustable Force Feedback strength during game play Adjustable sensitivity independent of the game 2 year warranty
"With the current level of graphical detail and realism in racing games the Porsche 911 Turbo Wheel is the perfect addition for anyone looking to use the most detailed and realistic racing wheel in the market", said Robles.
The Porsche 911 Turbo Wheel is available now for a suggested retail price of $499.95.