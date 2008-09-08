Drive Your Virtual Porsche With An Official Wheel

You'd have to really enjoy Gran Turismo to go out and buy the Porsche 911 Turbo Wheel for PS3 and PC. Not that it's a bad product - from the specs it looks like a pretty impressive gaming wheel. The 300mm wheel has got all the bells and whistles, from adjustable force feedback to wireless pedals and two gearsticks (sequential and 6+1 speed H-pattern).

But alongside it's leather trimmings and Porsche badges comes a Porsche-like pricetag of $500. That's almost as much as the cost of a PS3, and double the price of other gaming wheels that do a similar job (although admittedly they lack some of the finer features.) Still, I'm sure some of you are excited by the idea of driving your virtual Porsche with a "Porsche" branded wheel, so know that you can pick this up from Dick Smith Powerhouse, The Gamesmen or Techbuy.

For a full rundown of features, follow the jump...