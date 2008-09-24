Download Slacker Uprising, First Free Full Feature Film on the Web

With only a few weeks to go until Election Day, director/showman/clown—strike out words depending on your political preferences—Michael Moore's Slacker Uprising is now available in the internet. Created to promote vote among young people, Moore is saying that this is the first full feature film to be released for free on the web, using Blip.tv, Amazon Video on Demand, iTunes, DivX, MPEG4, and Lycos VOD.

The movie follows a 60 city tour across twenty battleground states to promote voting with the objective to change the colour of the current administration. It has appearances by REM, Joan Baez (Steve Jobs' former girlfriend, for those of you who are not as old as myself), Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Viggo Mortensen, Roseanne Barr, and of course, Michael Moore himself, as well as a bunch of extras. Quite honestly, while I personally agree—looking from outside the US—with the need for change, I would have preffered to get the Dark Knight free in HD. [Slacker Uprising]