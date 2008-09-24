How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Download Slacker Uprising, First Free Full Feature Film on the Web

With only a few weeks to go until Election Day, director/showman/clown—strike out words depending on your political preferences—Michael Moore's Slacker Uprising is now available in the internet. Created to promote vote among young people, Moore is saying that this is the first full feature film to be released for free on the web, using Blip.tv, Amazon Video on Demand, iTunes, DivX, MPEG4, and Lycos VOD.

The movie follows a 60 city tour across twenty battleground states to promote voting with the objective to change the colour of the current administration. It has appearances by REM, Joan Baez (Steve Jobs' former girlfriend, for those of you who are not as old as myself), Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Viggo Mortensen, Roseanne Barr, and of course, Michael Moore himself, as well as a bunch of extras. Quite honestly, while I personally agree—looking from outside the US—with the need for change, I would have preffered to get the Dark Knight free in HD. [Slacker Uprising]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles