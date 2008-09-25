Google made the Android 1.0 SDK available today, following the announcement of the G1 phone yesterday. The 1.0 signification means it's technically out of beta, and you can develop without fear of major changes to Android's core programming. According to Mobile Whack, the only changes from the 0.9 release are some bug fixes and API inclusions. Download it here. [Mobile Whack]
Download Android 1.0 SDK...NOW
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.