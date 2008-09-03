DJ Mobile Car Speeds Along On Sound Rockets

For many enthusiasts, pimping out car sound systems (and even bicycles in some circles) is a time-honoured tradition. However, Dutch artist Olaf Mooij may have taken this pastime to extreme new levels with his DJ Mobile. Inspired by the Popemobile and the song "God is a DJ" by Faithless, Mooij created a rolling PA system complete with two turntables and several gigantic speakers that look more like rockets. Details are scarce on the system itself, but it does appear that interested parties can rent out the system for loud and obnoxious events. [Olaf Mooij via Born Rich via DVICE]