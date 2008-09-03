DIY Scrolling LED Business Cards Miss Point of Business Cards, Still Cool

Over at Instructables is this DIY project that will let you make your own slender electronic business cards with built-in LED display. They're pretty cool, displaying a number of different scrolling data messages at the push of a button, and apparently cost just about US$5 per card. The "slender" description means you'll have to be good at soldering surface-mount components, though. To me it's a cool project that will impress people, but kinda misses the point of business cards: easily disseminating your contact info. An LCD QR-code business card— now that's something I'd fancy. Head over to Instructables if you've got the LED maker-urge. [Instructables]