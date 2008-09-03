DIY Mini Multi-Platform Console Mod

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Retro gaming fans that enjoy a good DIY project will certainly get a kick out of the latest work of a console modder that goes by the name "Bacteria." Basically, he has devised a way to cannibalise those Plug-n-Play TV gaming units into interchangeable cartridges that can be plugged into a single, portable system (he also claims that a GBA add-on is currently in the works). Unfortunately, Bacteria continues to be uninterested in details like aesthetics and ergonomics (as we first noticed in his previous project), but that is something you can probably correct should you decide to take on the mod yourself. Hit the link for the complete instructions. [Modded by Bacteria]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

