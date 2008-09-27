Ditch the Plasma and Hang Six PCs on the Wall

Every yup on the block has a fancy TV on their wall, but not too many folks can claim they have six PCs clustered in a render farm, glowing with eye-searing blue LEDs through a wall-mounted, oversized metal and acrylic frame. Installed at the Fredrik Perman design studio, the wall behind the system houses the firm's entire server room which can be accessed from the terminal beside the monster PC. Construction shot:

I guess with as much as we spend on computers, we might as well treat them as art. It sure beats the hell out of a Kinkade. [Dvice]