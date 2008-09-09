Digital TV Transition Starts Today in Wilmington, NC: Let's See Who Freaks Out

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

As most of you know, commercial analogue TV in this country will become all but extinct on February 17th 2009. However, the digital revolution begins today in Wilmington NC. Basically, the town and its 197,760 TV-watching households will serve as guinea pigs for the nationwide rollout. The town has been bombarded with information about the switch, but the powers that be will be watching closely to see what unfolds. Will throngs of old people run screaming into the streets when Wheel of Fortune goes black? We will just have to wait and find out. [TVWeek]

