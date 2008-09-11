Digital Radio Delayed Until May 2009

Digital radio was supposed to be the saviour of radio. Now it looks like it's going to be struggling to save itself. Despite successfully launching in the UK years ago, in Australia it has been continually pushed back while the authorities decide which format to support, argue over infrastructure and generally stuff around.

The Australian is today reporting that the launch date has been pushed back again, this time from January next year to May. The reasons for the delay are cited as "infrastructure issues".

Considering that you require new hardware to enjoy digital radio's multi-channelling, crisper sound and bonus features like track listing and - in some cases _ the ability to "pause" the radio, along with the rising prominence of Internet radio, am I the only one who's excitement for digital radio is ebbing with every delay?

[Australian]