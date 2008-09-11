How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Digital Radio Delayed Until May 2009

bug_too.jpgDigital radio was supposed to be the saviour of radio. Now it looks like it's going to be struggling to save itself. Despite successfully launching in the UK years ago, in Australia it has been continually pushed back while the authorities decide which format to support, argue over infrastructure and generally stuff around.

The Australian is today reporting that the launch date has been pushed back again, this time from January next year to May. The reasons for the delay are cited as "infrastructure issues".

Considering that you require new hardware to enjoy digital radio's multi-channelling, crisper sound and bonus features like track listing and - in some cases _ the ability to "pause" the radio, along with the rising prominence of Internet radio, am I the only one who's excitement for digital radio is ebbing with every delay?

[Australian]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles