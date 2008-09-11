Di-Cycle: A Bike That Travels Over Land and Water

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Right off the bat the Di-Cycle design is eye-catching. Imagine the looks you would get pedaling this down the road, smashing into cars and bumping old ladies off the sidewalk. Now imagine the looks you would get when you turn sharply toward the neighbourhood pool, ride in and mow down all of the swimmers flailing around in the water trying desperately to escape. Apparently that pleasant dream is possible with this bizarre looking contraption. Unfortunately, you are going to have to rein in your bicycle blood lust for now. The Di-Cycle is only in the design phase at the moment. [Core 77 via ffffound via Likecool via Ubergizmo]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

