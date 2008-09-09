Dell Studio 15 Laptops Packing EVDO Like Their Little Brother

The world gasped when Dell's Mini Inspiron 9 revealed its integrated 3G data, and now Dell is revealing their wider plan to integrate more 3G data cards into their computers. The new Studio 15 laptops feature an integrated EVDO card with a subscription available from Verizon or Sprint (the hardware is the same either way). It's a US$150 add-on to any model in the line (about the same price a USB dongle will cost you), putting their cheapest EVDO Studio 15 at US$799. But note that Verizon is already offering a US$125 rebate with 2-year subscription, pretty much eating the upgrade price. Not bad at all, Dell. [Dell via bbGadgets]