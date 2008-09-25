Dell M109S Pocket Projector Displays More Than Just Pockets

You can't tell from the image, but that Dell M109S projector can fit in the palm of your hand (9.2 x 10.5 x 3.7 cm). With a modest brightness of 55 lumens and resolution of 858x600 (SVGA), the DLP-based M109S maintains a respectable throw distance of roughly 2.5 metres. The LED bulb will last four years before replacement and the system uses the same power adaptor as some Dell laptops, making it all the more portable. The Dell M109S is on sale today starting at $US500. [Dell via Toys and Gadgets]