Dell Inspiron Mini 9 Is Available In Oz, $599

The Dell Inspiron Mini 9 has been released in Australia as well as the US. I've been waiting to try and find out whether or not we'll get a similar deal to the US$99 offer the US is getting, but it's getting late in the day now, so I figured I'd fill you in on what I know now.

The netbook will set you back $599. Dell will begin shipping on September 10, but is available to order now. At launch it will be available in black, with more colours coming in the future. 16GB worth of flash storage, 1GB RAM and Windows XP SP3 keep the Mini 9 running, while Bluetooth, 802.11b/g keep you connected. There's no word on a Linux version.

There's also no word on whether an Australian mobile network is planning on subsidising the mini-lappy for its HSDPA connectivity, but here's hoping.

