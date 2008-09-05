Dell Inspiron Mini 9 Is Available In Oz, $599

The Dell Inspiron Mini 9 has been released in Australia as well as the US. I've been waiting to try and find out whether or not we'll get a similar deal to the US$99 offer the US is getting, but it's getting late in the day now, so I figured I'd fill you in on what I know now.
The netbook will set you back $599. Dell will begin shipping on September 10, but is available to order now. At launch it will be available in black, with more colours coming in the future. 16GB worth of flash storage, 1GB RAM and Windows XP SP3 keep the Mini 9 running, while Bluetooth, 802.11b/g keep you connected. There's no word on a Linux version.
There's also no word on whether an Australian mobile network is planning on subsidising the mini-lappy for its HSDPA connectivity, but here's hoping.
MEET YOUR NEW BEST FRIEND: DELL'S INSPIRON MINI 9 Ideal Internet Buddy For Surfing, Shopping and Chatting Light, Highly Mobile Device Built For Easy Online Browsing And Entertainment Box.net Web Storage Keeps Your Personal Files Safe And Enables Anytime Access and Sharing SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 5, 2008 - Dell today officially unveiled the Inspiron Mini 9. This small, easy-to-carry device stands ready to connect teens, tweens, travelers and "Tweeters" to their online world be it surfing the Web, chatting with friends, blogging, streaming content, uploading photos or enjoying favourite online videos, music and games.
The Inspiron Mini 9 is an affordable Internet companion. It is available now on www.dell.com in the U.S., Canada, Japan, select countries in Europe and in Australia and New Zealand. Availability elsewhere will be handled on a country-by-country basis. Dell will begin shipping orders from 10 September for the new Inspiron Mini 9 that are purchased by Australian and New Zealand customers.
Solid Construction & Connections
With a starting weight of 2.28 lbs, or approximately 1 kg., digital nomads will value the Inspiron Mini's durable design, with sealed keyboard and reliable solid state drive (SSD) memory storage. A bright 8.9 inch glossy LED display (1024x600) presents most Web pages with no left-right scrolling, and the keypads are large and easy to navigate. Standard built-in Wi-Fi means quick and easy wireless Internet access to hotspots in the home, on campus, in a local coffee shop, in the office or at a conference. In Australia and New Zealand, the Inspiron Mini 9 also includes technology like: A built-in Webcam, bundled with Dell Video Chat, making it easy to stay in touch using video chat, recording and sending video emails, or even PC-to-PC phone calls around the world. DVC even supports four-way calling, making virtual family reunions a reality. Built-in Bluetooth® for easy wireless connections to Bluetooth-enabled accessories like a pair of stereo headphones, a mouse, a printer, etc. Dell has teamed up with Box.net to offer exclusive Web-based file storage, access and sharing to Inspiron Mini users, including a free Basic plan with 2GB of remote storage space, expandable to 25GB. Dell's Inspiron Mini will include a direct link to a Dell-exclusive home page on Box.net (www.box.net/dell), providing users with an easy way to add incremental online storage space to easily manage their digital lives. Individuals can safely and securely upload files of any type to their Box, including photos, videos, music, documents and presentations, and then access those files from almost anywhere on any device.
Box.net's world-class service requires no software to download. With its OpenBox platform, Box.net enables people to edit documents and photos directly from their Web-browser and post media to their blog or social networks, further enhancing the mobility and user experience on the Inspiron Mini.
Individual & Intuitive, Simple & Stylish
In Australia, the Inspiron Mini 9 will initially be available in black with Windows® XP® for AUD$599 including GST and delivery. Additional colours will be available in the near future.
Finishing Touches
Dell provides a variety of service offerings and add-on options to help ensure devices are easy to use and maintain optimal performance, including: Dell Support Center: Quickly access Dell service and support from an icon on your desktop that provides automated fixes, software upgrades and tools to help keep your system up-to-date and running efficiently. DellConnect™ Remote Assistance: Dell experts help diagnose and solve PC problems via an Internet connection (available only on Windows-based systems).