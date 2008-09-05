Dell Inspiron Mini 9 Has Hidden Built-In 3G

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When Michael Dell mentioned yesterday that he thinks telcos will subsidise netbooks to sell integrated 3G services, he wasn't quite talking out of his ass—an unmentioned feature of the Inspiron Mini 9 is an integrated 3G card. The first carrier to sell the Mini with 3G is Vodafone in the UK. No carrier announcements in the US yet, but since it's HSDPA (assumedly, because Vodafone UK is, and they aren't letting you pick your 3G card) AT&T would pretty much be your only option here. Pretty nice trick up your sleeve, Dell. [PC Mag, Pocket Lint]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

