Dell Inspiron Mini 9 Has Hidden Built-In 3G

When Michael Dell mentioned yesterday that he thinks telcos will subsidise netbooks to sell integrated 3G services, he wasn't quite talking out of his ass—an unmentioned feature of the Inspiron Mini 9 is an integrated 3G card. The first carrier to sell the Mini with 3G is Vodafone in the UK. No carrier announcements in the US yet, but since it's HSDPA (assumedly, because Vodafone UK is, and they aren't letting you pick your 3G card) AT&T would pretty much be your only option here. Pretty nice trick up your sleeve, Dell. [PC Mag, Pocket Lint]