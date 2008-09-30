Dell Inkless Bluetooth Printer Revealed by FCC

An otherwise nondescript filing for a Bluetooth printer on the FCC's site reveals that it's really not nondescript at all when you look through the product shots—the system is a Zink-technology-based inkless printer branded with a Dell logo. You can't really see how it could possibly work from this first shot (which appears to be the underside), but flip it over and things seem to make sense:

There's no word on pricing or release, but we should hear about the official product soon enough. [FCC via Engadget]