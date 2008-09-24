Dell Continues Stylish Trend with Studio Slim Desktops

While not quite as stylish as the Studio Hybrid, Dell's new Studio Slim line is a promising update to their standard PCs for those of us ever-interested in an inexpensive media PC. Starting at $US549, systems begin with 2.53GHz Core2Duo processors, 2GB of RAM and integrated graphics, but include HDMI out and are pumpable with Blu-ray. Plus, at less than 4 inches tall (on its side), a Studio Slim shouldn't be much more obnoxious than your current DVR setup...even if it doesn't have its own matching stand like the Hybrid. [Dell via Electronista]