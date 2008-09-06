How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dancing Queens Power Up Dutch Club

If you go to the Netherlands—where I was last week, visiting Philips—remember to go to WATT in between visits to all those Coffee Shops, a club in which you can get drunk, dance, and maybe snog someone while actually helping to save the planet. The whole disco has been designed to save energy and carbon emissions, starting with its power-generating dance floor.

The dance floor doesn't only generate its own power, but it also becomes "more dynamic" the more people move and jump, lighting up and giving feedback on the amount of power generated. According to one of the designers, "when you start dancing, you generate electricity, and it makes the floor come alive. The more you dance, the more the floor comes to life."

WATT also has other green features, like cold drinks stored deep in the basement to save energy on the cooling, and also some crazy stuff, like a rain water recycling system for the toilets. In fact, the water itself travels from the roof to the toilets through transparent tubes, so people are aware about its origin.

The place was designed by Sustainable DanceClub, a consultancy firm dedicated to saving the world one ABBA song at a time. According to them, they "want to show that sustainability can be integrated into lifestyles, and integrating it into something fun shows that sustainability can be fun". We agree. And at last, it's friday. [Reuters]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles