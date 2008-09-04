Daewoo Takes Room Divider into 21st Century: Digital Screens in the Screen

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Folding screens (that occasionally useful piece of furniture, and classic movie prop) get a dab of 21st Century tech with the DID-FS from Daewoo. The old-fashioned wooden frame is there, but supplemented by four LCD widescreens, mounted vertically. That leaves you free to choose what pictures you're using to break up your living space into themes. It'll probably leave you with an empty wallet too, given current LCD prices for displays that big, but there's no info on pricing or availability. That doesn't stop me from lusting after this though... maybe I can achieve the same effect with some MDF, a Dremel and a couple of cheapo LCD photo frames from the local store? [Born Rich]

