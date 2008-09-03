Credit Card Companies Bully Discovery, Mythbusters Into Axing Segment on RFID Vulnerabilities

Speaking to an audience at the recent HOPE hackercon event, Mythbusters' Adam Savage describes a harrowing conference call in which most, if not all of the big name credit card companies bullied the Discovery Channel into axing a show involving RFID vulnerabilities. Adam noted that he got chills just thinking about it and claims that Tory still gets "white" when describing the conversation. I suppose anyone would feel a little intimidated (and probably pee their pants a little) when faced by the combined legal power of some of the most powerful businesses in the world. [Wired via Boing Boing]