Creative Special Event Due September 17th, Invite Teases X-fi Products

Looks like Creative is getting set to unveil something new on September 17th: invites have gone out for a special event, bearing this mysterious image. Those darkened shapes in the image bear an X-fi logo, but that, apart from the "I am heard everywhere" slogan is all the info there is on exactly what's going to be demonstrated. Dare we connect it with Creative's internet tablet/camera/pmp device patent from yesterday? I think we dare. [Thanks Brandon!]