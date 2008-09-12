Creative Patent Looks Like an Internet Tablet, Digital Camera and More!

This newly discovered patent by Creative, whether actually in production or not, looks like a pretty neat device. Because from what we can make out from the diagrams, it appears to be much more than just a another media player. Internet tablet seems to make sense, with that right oval on the side being a logical (OK, remotely possible) indication of a Wi-Fi antenna. But we've seen stuff like this before. Flip it around to the backside, however, and surprise! There's a camera.

Well, it sure looks like a camera at least. How great would such a device be if coupled with a super powerful image search engine?

Really great. That's how great. Really great. [anythingbutipod]