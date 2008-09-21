Creating Avatars Through The New Xbox Experience

Video: Avatars in the new Xbox experienceAs part of The New Xbox Experience, an Xbox 360 firmware update coming at an undisclosed date, Microsoft has taken a lesson from Nintendo and added 3D cartoon avatars to the mix. In this clip, you can see just how robust the creation is—far more detailed and customisable than a Mii—though we can't help but to wonder if Miis resemble people so well specifically because they lack detail. Then again, the Xbox avatars burp on command. And that's good for something. [Gamerscoreblog]