How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Corpus Clock: 'The Strangest Clock in the World' Unveiled By Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking has made his way back to Cambridge after participating in the launch of the LHC to unveil an unbelievable new clock at Corpus Christi College. Designer John Taylor intended the clock to be "terrifying," saying that he views time as "as not on your side." In his words, time will "eat up every minute of your life, and as soon as one has gone he's salivating for the next." Dubbed as the "strangest clock in the word," the Corpus clock features a time-devouring grasshopper at its top that moves around the face one second at a time. As it moves, the 60 slits cut into its face light up to show the time.

It took a team of eight engineers and craftsman five years to mold the clock, and it is expected to last another 25 years on its current electric motor. "Conventional clocks with hands are boring," Taylor admits. "I wanted to make timekeeping interesting." Mission accomplished, my friend. It's hard to imagine that something so sinister looking could have come out of the mind of that harmless looking older gentleman in the video. I mean, he made his fortune developing the kettle thermostat, for crying out loud. [Guardian and BBC News]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles