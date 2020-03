Riding to work on a bike doesn't always mix with business casual attire, but these Cordarounds have a great idea. They are pants with an Illuminite Teflon and 3M Scotchlite lining, meaning that rolling up the cuffs and pulling out the pockets transforms your khakis into night-friendly biking gear. The pants run $US90 a pair, but as you can see in this video, they work ever bit as well as promised:

Now to tackle the small issue of perspiring all over that dress shirt. [Cordarounds]