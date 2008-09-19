Control Mobile Phones With Your Brain Using the NeuroSky Sensor

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

In case you've ever wanted to dabble in telepathy, NeuroSky Inc. has prototyped a new sensor that lets you control your mobile phone with brainwaves. Based on similar medical technology, the system can roughly measure brain relaxation and concentration to pass on appropriate commands to a mobile.

Though the system is made up of several parts right now, NeuroSky plans on integrating everything into a small chip in the near future. I hope the final version of this product includes a brain inebriation detector. Otherwise, I pray for all of us mobile phone users already prone to drunk dialing. [Tech On]

