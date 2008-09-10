Confirmed: Nike+ Only Works With 2nd Gen iPod Touch, Not iPhone or 1st Gen iTouch

Our interview with Apple confirmed something we suspected in our liveblog and our hands on with the device: that the Nike+ integration only works with this version. Owners of the first-gen iPod touch, the iPhone and iPhone 3G are locked out, because of the technology required to connect the device to the receiver in your shoe without using the standard dock connector dongle. Apple also said that even if you shove in the dongle to the unsupported devices, nothing will happen, so we're out of luck until some hackers get to working on enabling this "unofficially." [iPod Touch Hands On Impressions]