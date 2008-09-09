Coney Island's Astroland Amusement Park Rides Now Available for Purchase

It's a sad day in New York City history: Astroland, the amusement park at Coney Island, is officially closed for business forever. But New Yorkers' loss is your gain: now you have an opportunity to buy the famed Astroland's rides to recreate the dirty, dirty magic in your own backyard.

Yes, you can own the awesome Break Dance ride for a mere US$299,000. Too much for you? Well, how about the Bumper Cars? That's only US$125,000. There are loads of rides available, with everything from a Tilt-a-Whirl to a Water Flume to a Pirate Ship, all for rock-bottom prices. The only ride not up for sale is the famous Cyclone roller coaster, which is staying open and giving people permanent back problems for the foreseeable future. At least we'll still have that.

Someone buy a bunch of these and open up an alternate Astroland somewhere. Please? [Rides 4 U via Brooklyn Vegan]