Concert Hall Slated For the Czech Republic Looks Like an Alien Organism

Did you look twice and think I wrote "Alien Orgasm?" Sorry to disappoint but the Antonín Dvořák Concert and Congress Centre slated to go up in the Czech Republic reminds me of some sort of microscopic life form. The unique design will feature two concert halls—a philharmonic hall and a chamber music hall that will seat 1000 and 400 people respectively. I will also feature a "first of its kind" window behind the musicians that will allow concert-goers to take in views of the park outside. While I understand that maximizing the acoustics in a building can lead to some interesting designs, I can't help but wonder if the designers from Future Systems went a bit to far here. [Future Systems via Dezeen]