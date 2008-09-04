Comcast's Video Download Store Is Wholly Unremarkable

Comcast's internet video site, Fancast, used to be a place to check out Hulu clips and waste away your data cap along with your brain. Now it's a place to buy and rent full-length movies a la Amazon Unbox or iTunes to play on your Windows PC (and up to two other authorised computers). Filled with the same US$3.99 rentals and US$13ish purchases, we wouldn't be writing about this service if Comcast weren't behind it...hopefully with plans to improve things down the line. [Fancast via Zatz Not Funny]