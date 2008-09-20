Comcast has just released a series of documents in response to the Federal Communications Commission detailing how, exactly, the ISP filters your traffic. Based on their traffic analysis, five protocols (Ares, BitTorrent, eDonkey, FastTrack and Gnutella) were especially filtered. Not anymore. Now Comcast is going to be throttling ALL traffic you generate, even if it's from their own Fancast streaming video service, if you're generating abnormally high traffic compared to your peers.
Comcast Opens Curtains On How They Filter Your Traffic
