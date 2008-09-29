Coin Lamp Has an Inevitable Future Date With a Hammer

Coin Lamp has its heart in the right place, but I'm afraid the inevitable path that each of these concept lamps will take, given enough time, is into a garbage can. In pieces. Because your retirement fund will tank, you'll get desperate, and you will need the $US2.35 in change this simple little lamp contains something fierce. So, it will be Coin Lamp meet hammer, and then you can afford your small latte at the expense of not being able to see that night. Kudos to designer Jethro Macey for thinking of it, as anything that keeps us mindful of our energy consumption is a welcome step forward. [Jethro Macey via Presurfer]