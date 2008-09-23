CO2 Pocket Calculator Does The New Hippie Math

There are plenty of carbon footprint calculators online, but now treehugging mathematicians can easily calculate how much damage they are doing to mother Earth using this handy pocket-sized CO2 calculator. Electricity use, water, trash and gas can all be managed from this simple, portable device (although, I don't see a button on there to calculate the impact all of your calculating has on the environment). Obviously, the CO2Calc is only available in Japan, but I'm sure it won't be long until a similar product makes its way stateside. And yes, it is solar powered if you were wondering—which is too bad. It would be funnier if it wasn't. [CO2Calc via Kilian Nakamura]