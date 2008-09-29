How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Chinese Shenzhou 7 Space Walk a Success, and Here's Proof!

OK, so the Chinese space walk did happen, contrary to previous time-travelling propaganda spin, and here's the proof. This video shows the Taikonauts exiting the Shenzhou 7 spacecraft and conducting a few simple experiments. Thanks to the riveting play-by-play commentary in the background, we know that one of these experiments involved retrieving "lubricant material that is placed on the outer body of the spacecraft." Kinky. The video is ten minutes, but it's a good ten minutes, and there's a Star Wars style text progression at the very end that was probably made with iMovie. Lastly, politics be damned, this was inspiring.

Update: They also landed safely, apparently. That's always important!

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles