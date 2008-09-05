Chi Lin's Liquid-Cooled LED Projector Has 6-Year Lamp Life, Expertly Renders Rich Blackness of David Hasselhoff's Eyes

Taiwanese OEM Chi Lin is claiming the world's first liquid-cooled, LED-lit 1080p projector here at CEDIA using TI's latest DLP chipset. The liquid-cooled RGB LED light source is rated at 50,000 hours—5.7 years of continuous runtime—and spits out 128% of NTSC's colour set and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio at sizes up to 3.3 metres. As you can imagine, it makes David Hasselhoff look like a million damn dollars.

The lamp pumps out 600 lumens, allowing for deep blacks and excellent colour concentrations in a dark room. And the beastly housing you see is only a prototype—when it comes to market in late 2009, you'll see a much sleeker case at 57% of the concept's volume. No price announced yet, but this is surely one of those "if you have to ask..." situations. [CEDIA 2008]