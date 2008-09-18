Points to Chevy for utilizing GPS in a brilliant way. Their new Volt features plug-in batteries powering an electric engine that, while promising, are only good for a 40-mile range without gas backup. So what do you do if you want to burn as little gas as possible, other than stay far below 40 miles of driving? To maximize battery use, the Volt's GPS gauges how far you are from home and coordinates when/if the integrated gasoline-based generator should run to recharge the battery. In other words, the car is smart enough to know whether you're 2 miles away from recharging or whether you are trapped in the desert with no hope in site. Nothing technically impressive here, just smart design. [Jalopnik]
Chevy Volt Uses GPS to Maximise Electric Engine Use
Trending Stories Right Now
So You Have To Work From Home
The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.