Chevy Orlando Looks Like a Minivan from Tron

No, this isn't a car from the upcoming Tron sequel. No, it's the 2010 Chevy Orlando, a concept vehicle due to be shown off at the Paris Motor Show next week. It's pretty similar to the 2010 Chevy Cruze, but as you can see, it's got some pretty dramatic blue lighting on its exterior. I'm not quite sure if its completely ridiculous or totally awesome; it probably falls somewhere between the two. I mean, Tron lights are awesome, but Tron lights on a glorified minivan? It's interesting, at least. Hit the jump for a shot of this with its sunroof glowing, then head over to Jalopnik to see many, many more pictures of this thing.

[Jalopnik]