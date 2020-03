The mighty custom installer show known as CEDIA comes but once a year, with its projectors, its media servers, its extra big-arse speakers and maybe a THX-certified toaster oven or two. We're here in Denver to absorb it all, and share with you the tastiest bits. Stay tuned, cuz the press conferences start around 3pm EST, and the news keeps popping until the end of the week. Aloha, Denver... we have arrived. [CEDIA Expo]