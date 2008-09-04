CEDIA 2008 Infiltrated: Booths Under Construction, A Few Tidbits Already Powered Up

We snuck in (or casually moseyed in, actually) to CEDIA's main show floor, which is still being set up for tomorrow's opening, and we've learned a few things in advance of any announcements.

Sony's Motionflow wall which was in the process of being powered up had a 240Hz set like the 200Hz Bravia we saw at IFA (240Hz NTSC = 200Hz PAL), which indicates Sony is bringing some or all of its Euro IFA goods (including, hopefully, the super-thin ZX1) stateside. We also spied a Sharp X-Series Aquos all fired up in their booth (shown in the image above), which very well may be the WHDI wireless set announced in Asia a few months back, which indicates Sharp is pushing their thin LCDs even harder, and in larger sizes. We also learned that it must really suck to have to vacuum tradeshow floors after setup. Hit the gallery for more shots of the majors' booths.

