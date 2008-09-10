How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Case-Maker Proporta Shows Alleged iPod Nano on Their Website

iPod case manufacturer Proporta has posted images of its new cases, with what seems to be the new iPod nanos inside. Like with the allegedly leaked image of the interface, we don't know if these are real or not. Certainly, the nano looks like it's been inserted in Photoshop. Tell us what you think.

The clips on that flip-top case certainly look like they aren't flush with the body of the superimposed iPod inside—which also looks like it overlaps the lid—and the screens on each nano seem to be slightly different proportions. So we think it's a Photoshop job. [Proporta via ForoiPhone]

