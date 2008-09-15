Canon dSLR users have long been able to use Carl Zeiss lenses, but the privilege required an adapter—a solution that's problematic in more ways than one. But Carl Zeiss has just announced two lenses, the Planar T 1.4/50 ZE and 1.4/85 ZE, both of which are stock-friendly with Canon's EF mount. Running US$660 and US$1,770 respectively, these manual focus lenses are 100% physically and electronically compatible with EOS cameras, transferring all usable data (like exposure) to the camera body. Both models will be available in the coming months with additional models on the way. [DPReview]
Carl Zeiss Making Canon Compatible Lenses
