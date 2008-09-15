How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Carl Zeiss Making Canon Compatible Lenses

Canon dSLR users have long been able to use Carl Zeiss lenses, but the privilege required an adapter—a solution that's problematic in more ways than one. But Carl Zeiss has just announced two lenses, the Planar T 1.4/50 ZE and 1.4/85 ZE, both of which are stock-friendly with Canon's EF mount. Running US$660 and US$1,770 respectively, these manual focus lenses are 100% physically and electronically compatible with EOS cameras, transferring all usable data (like exposure) to the camera body. Both models will be available in the coming months with additional models on the way. [DPReview]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

