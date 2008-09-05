How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Canon's Moonlit Teaser Advert Hints at EOS 5D Mark II in Highlights

Moody, very moody, and quite serious: that's how I'd label the new teaser from Canon that gives the merest hints of an upcoming "serious" EOS camera. Have a look at that bulky shoulder and the smooth curve over the pentaprism mount—classic high-end EOS right there: the apparent lack of pop-up flash is the give-away. Clearly it's time for Canon to draw attention away from Nikon with its swanky new D90, but what's it got ready for us under the "destined evolution" banner? Best guess so far is a 5D upgrade, but over to you in the comments, EOS fans. [Canon]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

