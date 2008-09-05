Canon's Moonlit Teaser Advert Hints at EOS 5D Mark II in Highlights

Moody, very moody, and quite serious: that's how I'd label the new teaser from Canon that gives the merest hints of an upcoming "serious" EOS camera. Have a look at that bulky shoulder and the smooth curve over the pentaprism mount—classic high-end EOS right there: the apparent lack of pop-up flash is the give-away. Clearly it's time for Canon to draw attention away from Nikon with its swanky new D90, but what's it got ready for us under the "destined evolution" banner? Best guess so far is a 5D upgrade, but over to you in the comments, EOS fans. [Canon]