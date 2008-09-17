Canon PowerShots SD990 and SD880 Offer Image Stablisation, Shininess

In case all you're looking for is a competent point-and-shoot, Canon's got you covered with its new additions to its Digital ELPH PowerShots. The $US400 PowerShot SD990 IS features 14.7 megapixel resolution, 3.7x optical zoom, a quick shot mode for extra fast shutter speed, and three colors—including a commemorative red hue to celebrate the manufacture of its 100 millionth PowerShot camera. For $US100 less, there's the PowerShot SD880, which boasts 10 megapixels of resolution, a 4x wide-angle optical zoom lens and comes in either gold and brown or black and silver. Both are scheduled for an October release.

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., September 17, 2008 - Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, today announced, the PowerShot SD990 IS and PowerShot SD880 IS Digital ELPH cameras. Loaded with a host of advanced features, such as Optical Image Stabilisation and Canon's new DIGIC 4 image processor, these cameras are ideal for the trendsetting techie looking for functionality or style-conscious photo enthusiasts who want their gadgets to keep pace with their style. In addition, to commemorate the 100 millionth compact digital camera manufactured, Canon created a limited-edition PowerShot SD990 IS Digital ELPH camera in red.

"The introduction of DIGIC 4 imaging processing and a variety of colour creations, continues to build on Canon's mantra of incorporating substance and style into everything we create," said Yuichi Ishizuka, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Imaging Group, Canon U.S.A. "We recognise that if we continue to make digital cameras easy to use and easy to take along wherever one goes, people will carry them, not just for their style and compactness, but because of the image quality."

Canon PowerShot SD990 IS Digital ELPH Camera

The PowerShot SD990 IS Digital ELPH camera showcases enhanced specifications such as 14.7-megapixel resolution, 3.7x Optical Zoom with Optical Image Stabilisation and Canon's new Quick Shot Mode for even faster shutter speed.

Reminiscent of a sporty race car, with its curved design and brilliant metallic topcoat, the PowerShot SD990 IS Digital ELPH camera is available in black or silver. Still small enough to fit in a shirt pocket or suit jacket, this compact, cutting-edge camera is an anytime, anyplace must-have.

Limited-Edition Red Digital ELPH Camera

To help commemorate the manufacture of the 100 millionth PowerShot camera,, Canon has produced a limited-edition red PowerShot SD990 IS Digital ELPH camera. This camera can be exclusively purchased on the Canon U.S.A. eStore at www.canonestore.com while supplies last.

Canon PowerShot SD880 IS Digital ELPH Camera

The successor to Canon's widely popular PowerShot SD870 IS Digital ELPH camera, the PowerShot SD880 IS Digital ELPH camera boasts improved specifications such as 10.0-megapixel resolution and 4x wide-angle Optical Zoom with Optical Image Stabilisation. In combination with the latest DIGIC 4 image processor and Motion Detection Technology, the wide-angle zoom lens has been improved, enabling consumers to capture large and small group shots with ease, while on vacation or attending social gatherings.

Available in stylish two-toned body colours of black and silver or gold and brown, the Canon PowerShot SD880 IS Digital ELPH camera functions as a fashion statement, as well as a feature-rich powerhouse. Additionally, four large and distinctive convex buttons are positioned to the right side of the large 3.0-inch PureColor LCD II screen to make camera operation and menu navigation even easier. The LCD screen's contrast ratio has been greatly improved as well, offering more accurate colour and viewing from any angle.

Canon DIGIC 4 Imaging Processor

The newly upgraded DIGIC 4 image processor, a proprietary technology, accounts for the camera's higher performance levels, including significantly improved signal processing speed and higher image quality.

One of the most important new features made possible by the DIGIC 4 image processor is Servo AF, which is a form of continuous focus tracking for moving subjects. By pressing the shutter button half-way, the camera can track subject movement up to the instant of exposure, resulting in sharper photographs. Additionally, the processor's high ISO speed noise reduction processing has improved substantially to enable consumers to shoot high-quality images, even in extremely dark situations without the use of a flash. The new Intelligent Contrast Correction function automatically improves image quality in high contrast shooting situations.

The Genuine Canon Face Detection technology has evolved even further, thanks to DIGIC 4. Improved features include the ability to recognise human faces at most angles. Another innovation is the Face Detection Self-Timer, which automatically takes a photo two seconds after a new face enters the scene.

Availability and Pricing

Scheduled to be available in October, the Canon PowerShot SD990 IS Digital ELPH and PowerShot SD880 IS Digital ELPH cameras will have estimated selling prices of $399.99* and $299.99*, respectively. Kit contents will include a memory card, battery, charger, wrist strap, USB and A/V interface cables, Canon Digital Solutions Software CD, and a 1-year Canon U.S.A., Inc. limited warranty.