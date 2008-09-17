Canon PowerShot G10 14.7MP Flagship Camera Goes Wide-Angle

Canon's updated its high-end G series with the new PowerShot G10 model, one of the best lines out there for that murky area between point-and-shoot convenience and DSLR image quality. The new G10 comes with Canon's new DIGIC 4 image processor, a 28mm wide-angle image stabilized lens, 5x optical zoom, 14.7 megapixels and a 3 inch LCD screen. And don't worry, they kept RAW mode. It'll be available in October for $US500, and if it's really as good as the G9 (or better!), it'll be worth every penny.

CANON U.S.A. COMBINES ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY WITH A PROFESSIONAL STYLE DESIGN IN ITS LATEST ADDITION OF HIGH-END G-SERIES CAMERAS

Canon PowerShot G10 Digital Camera, the Flagship of the PowerShot line, Boasts Uncompromising Specs and High-Quality, Making It a Must-Have for the Advanced Amateurs

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., September 17, 2008 - Canon U.S.A., a leader in digital imaging, today announced the newest addition to its top-of-the line PowerShot G-series digital cameras. The PowerShot G10 digital camera offers serious amateur shooters and professional photographers several essential ingredients for a flagship model, including Canon's new DIGIC 4 image processor, 28mm Optical Image Stabilized lens and RAW mode. This trilogy of style, performance and image quality is an ideal professional complement for anyone seeking the photo quality of a DSLR, combined with the convenient size of a point-and-shoot.

As the successor model to the popular PowerShot G9 digital camera, the PowerShot G10 digital camera is loaded with Canon's latest technologies, including a long-anticipated 28 mm wide-angle lens with 5x optical zoom, 14.7 megapixels and 3.0-inch Pure Colour LCD II screen.

"With exquisite image quality, the latest image processor and advanced functionality, the Canon PowerShot G10 digital camera brings an elevated level of performance and usability to the PowerShot line," said Yuichi Ishizuka, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Imaging Group, Canon U.S.A. "By enhancing key technologies in this camera, including our proprietary DIGIC 4 image processor, Canon has merged the functions typically found in a DSLR with a smaller body form to provide affordable and portable options to photo enthusiasts of all types."

Control Options

The controller wheel is equipped with a dedicated Exposure Compensation Dial, which allows quick and intuitive adjustment of exposure compensation and the "My Menu" function for registering five user-selected options from the shooting menu, as well as 26 shooting modes. Additionally, the Custom Mode better allows the user to record two types of shooting parameter settings, thus offering the ability to arrange their most often used settings on their LCD display. A host of accessory options are offered, including the remote switch, Macro Ring Lite and Macro Twin Lite (when used with an additional attachment, available in January 2009). Now consumers can utilise similar accessories found in the Canon EOS line, therefore expanding a user's ability to customize.

Canon DIGIC 4 Imaging Processor

The newly upgraded DIGIC 4 image processor, a proprietary technology, accounts for the camera's higher performance levels, including significantly improved signal processing speed and higher image quality.

One of the most important new features made possible by the DIGIC 4 image processor is Servo AF, which is a form of continuous focus tracking for moving subjects. By pressing the shutter button half-way, the camera can track subject movement up to the instant of exposure, resulting in sharper photographs. Additionally, the processor's high ISO speed noise reduction processing has improved substantially to enable consumers to shoot high-quality images, even in extremely dark situations without the use of a flash. The new Intelligent Contrast Correction function automatically improves image quality in high-contrast shooting situations.

The Genuine Canon Face Detection technology has evolved even further, thanks to DIGIC 4. Improved features include the ability to recognise human faces at most angles. Another innovation is the Face Detection Self-Timer, which automatically takes a photo two seconds after a new face enters the scene.

Availability and Pricing

Scheduled to be available in October, the PowerShot G10 digital camera will have an estimated selling price of $499.99*. Kit contents will include a battery, charger, neck strap, USB and A/V interface cables, Canon Digital Solutions Software CD, and a 1-year Canon U.S.A., Inc. limited warranty.