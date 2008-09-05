How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Canon EOS 50D Hands-on Photos Hit the Web

First we had the leaked info, then some official-looking shots, and now, at last, some proper hands-on images of Canon's upcoming EOS 50D pro-consumer DSLR have hit the intertubes over at Impress. According to the guys there the cam feels a lot like the 40D to hold, but it's a tad easier to grip. It's got a screen that's easier to read, they like the tweaked user interface, the new "creative fully automatic" CA mode, and the 6.3 fps shooting speed (there's an audio file of the cam in action here.) None of that is a surprise, given the evolution heritage of the camera. Check out the gallery, with full images over at the Impress link. Update: Dpreview also has a set of hands-on photos and review, made soon after the 50D's announcement. [Impress]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles