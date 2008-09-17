Canon 5D Mark II Officially Awesome: 21MP DSLR First to Shoot Full HD Video

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Easily the most anticipated camera in the galaxy, Canon's 5D Mark II is official, and officially excellent. The full-frame, 21-megapixel DSLR is the first to shoot full HD video, and with Digic 4, Canon is promising low-light performance on par with that of Nikon's D3 and D700 thanks to improved light gathering and noise reduction, with ISO range 100-6400, extendable up to 12,800 and 25,600. Add to that its high speeds and first-in-class video capabilities, and you can tell this camera was worth the agonising wait.

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

