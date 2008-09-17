Canon 5D Mark II Officially Awesome: 21MP DSLR First to Shoot Full HD Video

Easily the most anticipated camera in the galaxy, Canon's 5D Mark II is official, and officially excellent. The full-frame, 21-megapixel DSLR is the first to shoot full HD video, and with Digic 4, Canon is promising low-light performance on par with that of Nikon's D3 and D700 thanks to improved light gathering and noise reduction, with ISO range 100-6400, extendable up to 12,800 and 25,600. Add to that its high speeds and first-in-class video capabilities, and you can tell this camera was worth the agonising wait.