Canon 10MP SX10 Boasts 20x Optical Zoom Lens

Want ultra-zoom? Canon's new SX10 IS, the latest in its SX-series, gives you a whopping 20x optical zoom lens, as well as a 2.5-inch vari-angle LCD screen and a MovieSnap mode for capturing hi-res still images while shooting video. The 10 megapixel camera also boasts the new DIGIC 4 image processor, optical image stabilisation, and 24 shooting modes. You can get yours in late October for $US400.

ULTRA-ZOOM, ULTRA-WOW, ULTRA-NOW - CANON ANNOUNCES THE POWERSHOT SX10 IS DIGITAL CAMERA

PowerShot SX10 IS Offers the Zooming Power of a Digital SLR in a Compact Camera

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., September 17, 2008 - Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging, today introduced the expansion of the ever-popular ultra-zoom SX-Series, the PowerShot SX10 IS digital camera. The new digital camera features a wide-angle (28 mm - 560 mm) 20x optical zoom lens, an Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS), Canon's new DIGIC 4 image processor and a smooth, curved grip that fits in the hand comfortably. This compact camera is capable of capturing long-range shots of soccer field action from the bleachers or sunsets from your hotel balcony easier. Photographers can now quickly zoom in close enough to capture facial expressions and details from far away.

In addition to its ultra-zoom capabilities and new DIGIC 4 image processor, the Canon PowerShot SX10 IS digital camera is loaded with a full range of performance and convenient features that camera enthusiasts have come to expect from Canon - 10.0 megapixel resolution, Genuine Canon Face Detection Technology, large 2.5-inch vari-angle LCD screen and MovieSnap mode for capturing high-resolution still images while shooting video.

"The PowerShot SX10 IS digital camera feature set has been enhanced to provide even greater zooming power and creative control, offering the photo enthusiast a compact camera at a price they will appreciate," said Yuichi Ishizuka, senior vice president and general manager, Consumer Imaging Group, Canon U.S.A. "With the ability to shoot in wide-angle, consumers no longer need to choose between getting their loved one or the background in the shot."

For users whom movie capability is an important consideration, look no further. The Canon PowerShot SX10 IS digital camera offers consumers many creative possibilities, including the ability to shoot VGA movies. The PowerShot SX10 IS digital camera can capture individual movies up to one hour or 4GB per clip, all while utilizing the new Voice Coil Motor (VCM), which enables faster focusing speed while reducing focusing noise.

Additionally, the Canon PowerShot SX10 IS digital camera comes equipped with 24 shooting modes, ranging from fully automatic to manual, and is easily accessible through an SLR-style mode dial located on top of the camera. While in manual shooting mode, a variety of settings can be selected through the screen, including Program AE, Shutter-speed priority AE, Aperture priority AE, Manual exposure and Custom mode.

Canon DIGIC 4 Imaging Processor

The newly upgraded DIGIC 4 image processor, a proprietary technology, accounts for the camera's higher performance levels, including significantly improved signal processing speed and higher image quality.

One of the most important new features made possible by the DIGIC 4 image processor is Servo AF, which is a form of continuous focus tracking for moving subjects. By pressing the shutter button half-way, the camera can track subject movement up to the instant of exposure, resulting in sharper photographs. Additionally, the processor's high ISO speed noise reduction processing has improved substantially to enable consumers to shoot high-quality images, even in extremely dark situations without the use of a flash. The new Intelligent Contrast Correction function automatically improves image quality in high-contrast shooting situations.

The Genuine Canon Face Detection technology has evolved even further, thanks to DIGIC 4. Improved features include the ability to recognise human faces at most angles. Another innovation is the Face Detection Self-Timer, which automatically takes a photo two seconds after a new face enters the scene.

Availability and Pricing

Scheduled to be available in late October, the Canon PowerShot SX10 IS digital camera will have an estimated selling price of $399.99*. Kit contents will include four AA Alkaline batteries, a USB interface cable, an AV cable, a neck strap, lens cap, lens hood, Canon's software suite and a 1-year Canon U.S.A., Inc. limited warranty.